Closings and delays for Wednesday, Feb. 25

The following closures and delays for Wednesday, Feb. 25 have been announced by officials, due to inclement weather.

Bridgewater Academy will operate on a 2 hour delay on Wednesday February 25. 2015.

Coastal Carolina University to resume classes, normal operations at 10 a.m. Employees will report to work at 10 a.m. Shuttle services to begin operating 7:30 a.m. Hicks Dining Hall and UP Café will be open as regularly scheduled at 7 a.m. All other food service venues will open at 9 a.m. or their regularly scheduled hours.

Carolina Academy in Lake City will operate on a two hour delay Wednesday, February 25. Students report at 10:00 a.m.

"Coast RTA will be delaying all Fixed Route and Paratransit services until 10:00 am, with Route 16 beginning at 11:30 am. As our express service only run twice a day, this service will be suspended until Thursday, should weather conditions permit," according to representatives. "The Administrative Offices will open at it's regular scheduled time at 8 am, and Customer Service will open at 4:00 am to answer telephone inquires."

Darlington County School District will operate on a 2-hour delay Wednesday for staff and students.

Dillon School District Three and Four will operate on a two-hour delay for students and staff on Wednesday.

Dillon Christian School will start at 10:30 am on Wednesday, Feb. 25.

Faith Christian Academy will operate on a two-hour delay Wednesday, February 25.

Florence County non-emergency and administrative staff will be operating on a delay tomorrow morning. Offices will open at 10 a.m.

Florence Public School District One schools and offices will operate on a two-hour delay Wednesday.

Florence County School District Two will operate on a two-hour delay for students and staff Wednesday, Feb. 25.

Florence County School District Three will operate on a two-hour delay for students and staff on Wednesday, Feb. 25. The district will continue to monitor weather conditions and may make further adjustments to school schedules on Wednesday if necessary.

Florence County School District Four will operate on a 2 hour delay for all staff and students on Wednesday, Feb. 25.

Florence County School District Five will operate on a two-hour delay for students and staff Wednesday, Feb. 25.

Francis Marion University will resume classes and the university will open at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Georgetown County School District: Due to inclement weather, Georgetown County School District will operate on a two-hour delayed schedule on Wednesday, February 25, for students and staff. School buses will pick students up two hours later than their normally scheduled times.

Emmanuel Christian School (Hartsville) will be on a 2-hour delay Wednesday, February 25th.

Florence-Darlington Technical College will operate on a two-hour delay Wednesday, Feb. 25.

Horry County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay for students and staff on Wednesday, February 25, 2015.

Horry County Disabilities and Special Needs Day Program will be on a two hour delay for consumers. Staff are to report at 9 a.m. Routes will begin at 9 a.m. Office, Case Management and Early Intervention staff are to report to work at 9 a.m.

All campuses of HGTC will open at 9:45 Wednesday morning.

HTC Center/Campus Recreation will have limited operation at 8 a.m. The Student Union and Kimbel Library will open at 9 a.m. Please use caution, as sidewalks will be slippery. Worksite screening for employees are canceled.

The King's Academy in Florence will be opening at 9:45 a.m.

Marlboro County School District is announcing that schools will operate on a two-hour delayed schedule for staff and students.

Miller-Motte Technical College: Campus will open at 9am on Wednesday, February 25 with classes beginning at 10:30am. Only 8:00am/8:30am classes will be canceled for Wednesday-all other classes will take place as scheduled.

Marion County School District will operate on a 2 hour delay for students and staff Wednesday Feb. 25.

Pee Dee Academy will be on a two hour delayed opening Wednesday morning.

The Public Schools of Robeson County are closed for students on Wednesday, February 25, 2015, but will operate on a two-hour delay as an optional workday for staff.

Southeastern Health

Opening at 10 a.m.: Southeastern Pharmacy Health Mall, Southeastern Pharmacy Health Park, Southeastern Radiology Associates, Physician Services Clinics, Gibson Cancer Center, Fitness Centers, Rehab Centers and Community Health Education Center (CHEC)

STATE GOVERNMENT OFFICES IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES WILL OPERATE ON INCLEMENT WEATHER SCHEDULES Wednesday, Feb. 25: DILLON AND FLORENCE OPEN AT 10 a.m.

Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School in Darlington will operate on a two-hour delay on Wednesday.

Virginia College in Florence will operate on a 2 hour delay Wednesday Feb. 25. Classes will begin at 10 a.m.

