Myrtle Beach council to discuss 3 big projects Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach City Council met Tuesday, to discuss upcoming events and pending projects in the city.

According to Myrtle Beach spokesman, Mark Kruea, the city will consider providing organizers of the upcoming Carolina Country Music Fest with more than $50,000 worth of services.

Approximately $57,289 will cover the costs of law enforcement, EMS, parks and solid waste. An estimated $25,000 will be spent on police, and $16,920 will be spent on emergency medical services. Off duty personnel will be used for these services, according to Kruea. $1,284 will be spent on solid waste services and $14,085 will be spent on Parks. The majority of services cover three days but parks covers five days.

Council members also discussed Coastal Uncorked, which will occur on June, during the country music festival. Officials say the two events are communicating but changes are likely to occur.

In addition to the June events, members of the council members discussed the Coventry Boulevard project.

City council members were expected to vote on taking ownership of Coventry Boulevard. City spokesman Mark Kruea said he expects it to be approved. If so, the traffic signal will begin to flash by the end of the week.

“The signal has to flash a while, so it will likely be toward next weekend, around March 6, before the road actually opens to the public,” Kruea said. “It was built and paid for by the developer – not the city,” he added.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.