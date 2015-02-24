Help serve your downtown community in 'The Big Sweep'

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – ‘The Big Sweep' is a cleanup designated to help serve the downtown community and spruce up the area before tourist season begins.

The Downtown Redevelopment Corporation has partnered with the City of Myrtle Beach to work together to encourage all property owners, commercial and residential, to come out and help clean up the city.

“It's the simple things that will make an impact like trash pickup, landscaping, cleaning windows and maybe a simple coat of fresh paint,” DRC Executive Assistant Lauren Clever said. “The goal is to make a great impression on our visitors and locals so that they continue to visit year after year. We plan to make this an annual event within the DRC District.”

‘The Big Sweep' will take place on Wednesday, March 18, 2015 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dumpsters will be available from March 16 through March 20 at key location for bigger items that need to be picked up.

To learn more about ‘The Big Sweep' or to volunteer, visit www.thebigsweepmyrtlebeach.com.

