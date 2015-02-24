Florence County officials urge citizens to avoid roads during winter weather

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Due to winter weather updates from the National Weather Service, Florence County Emergency Management urges travelers to take caution while on the roads.

According to officials, as a mix of snow, sleet and rain continues to move through the county over the next couple of hours, temperatures will remain below freezing for the remainder of the day. According to Florence County Emergency Management, “as more precipitation continues to fall, there is a possibility that bridges and roadway will begin to ice.” County officials suggest that residents stay off of roads as much as possible. They also say leave plenty of room between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.

Officials warn drivers that there may be ice on the roads even though you can not see it. According to a press release, there have been reports of ice accumulation on the MLK and Freedom Boulevard bridges as well as on Ebenezer Road and North Beltline Drive in Florence.

