Darlington police officer involved in motor vehicle accident while on duty

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - A Darlington City Police vehicle was involved in a motor vehicle accident on Pearl Street, Monday.

According to Darlington Police, the officer operating the vehicle struck the back of another vehicle. The event occurred at around 5:30 p.m. as the officer was attempting to locate a vehicle that was involved a fraud case. Chief Watson of the DPD said, “it is believed that the officer took his eyes off of the road for a moment, and did not see the vehicle stop in front of him.”

Watson said no vehicle was being chased at the time of the accident. No serious injuries were reported but the people inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital.

Chief Watson released the following statement in regards to how this situation will be handled:

“Much as in other organizations or businesses where it is determined that an individual is responsible for a loss it is handled as a personnel matter. This matter will handled as such as it does not appear that the officer was driving in a reckless manner, speeding or the like. It is pretty clear that we are responsible for the accident and we will do what we can to resolve the matter as best we are able through appropriate channels. Once again I hate that this happened and I wish all of the parties who were involved in this a speedy recovery. As I have said many times before if we are at fault for something we accept responsibility and try to resolve it as best we can. Thanks, Chief Watson.”

