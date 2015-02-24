Several flights canceled, delayed at Myrtle Beach Airport - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Several flights canceled, delayed at Myrtle Beach Airport

There have been several delayed and cancelled arrivals and departures at the Myrtle Beach Airport. There have been several delayed and cancelled arrivals and departures at the Myrtle Beach Airport.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There have been several delayed and cancelled arrivals and departures at the Myrtle Beach Airport.

The following flight arrivals have been cancelled:

2635 ATLANTA Cancelled C35 10:25 AM

The following flight departures have been cancelled:

5243 ATLANTA Cancelled A3 2:11 PM

4399 

ATLANTA 

Cancelled A3 2:11 PM

5825 

ATLANTA 

Cancelled 

A3 

2:11 PM

6230 

ATLANTA 

Cancelled 

A3 

2:11 PM

3458 

ATLANTA 

Cancelled 

A3 

2:11 PM

1588 ATLANTA Cancelled A3 7:00 AM 

103 FORT LAUDERDALE Cancelled 8:01 AM

The following flight departures are delayed:

2635 ATLANTA DELAYED A3 11:00 AM 11:50 AM

4428 ATLANTA DELAYED A3 11:00 AM 11:50 AM

2867 ATLANTA DELAYED A3 11:00 AM 11:50 AM

3825 

CHARLOTTE 

DELAYED A2 12:45 PM 1:25 PM

5273 

CHARLOTTE 

DELAYED A2 2:20 PM 3:24 PM

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly