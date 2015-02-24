Several flights canceled, delayed at Myrtle Beach Airport

There have been several delayed and cancelled arrivals and departures at the Myrtle Beach Airport.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There have been several delayed and cancelled arrivals and departures at the Myrtle Beach Airport.

The following flight arrivals have been cancelled:

2635 ATLANTA Cancelled C35 10:25 AM

The following flight departures have been cancelled:

5243 ATLANTA Cancelled A3 2:11 PM

4399

ATLANTA

5825

ATLANTA

Cancelled

A3

2:11 PM

6230

ATLANTA

Cancelled

A3

2:11 PM

3458

ATLANTA

Cancelled

A3

2:11 PM

1588 ATLANTA Cancelled A3 7:00 AM

103 FORT LAUDERDALE Cancelled 8:01 AM

The following flight departures are delayed:

2635 ATLANTA DELAYED A3 11:00 AM 11:50 AM

4428 ATLANTA DELAYED A3 11:00 AM 11:50 AM

2867 ATLANTA DELAYED A3 11:00 AM 11:50 AM

3825

CHARLOTTE

5273

CHARLOTTE

