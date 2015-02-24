Allegiant adds five new routes to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Five new nonstop routes flying out of Myrtle Beach International have the potential to bring tens of thousands of new visitors to the Grand Strand this summer. On top of that, more of your family and friends are going to be able to get to the area, and so are paying tourists. In fact airport officials say if the added flights are filled they could bring an additional one-hundred thousand people here during the summer season.

The five routes are:

Akron/Canton, Ohio – June 3 through Aug. 15, 2015

Orlando, Fla. – June 4 through Aug. 16, 2015

Indianapolis, Ind. – June 4 through Aug. 16, 2015

Pittsburgh, Penn. – June 5 through Aug.. 17, 2015

Clarksburg, W. Va. – June 5 through Aug. 17, 2015

"Typically when Allegiant brings capacity in, they usually fill," says Kirk Lovell, Assistant Director of Airports for MYR. The airline says some flights will be as low as $29. The new destinations are in addition to the eight Allegiant Air already serves out of MYR. "It's a 210 percent increase over 2013, so it's huge growth. there's a huge opportunity for a lot more passengers to fly," says Lovell.

Lovell says the flights are available during such a short window because Allegiant is a "leisure carrier". "So they do not focus on business passengers," Lovell explains. "They focus on vacationers only."

Tickets for all routes are now available. Flight days and times and the lowest available fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

“Having five more new markets with non-stop air service to the Myrtle Beach area ensures that even more first-time visitors have easy access to our 60 miles of beautiful beaches and southern hospitality during the summer,” said Brad Dean, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. “We‘re excited that Allegiant will be able to bring more families to the area to enjoy our wealth of exciting activities and entertainment beyond the beach. Our on-going partnership with Allegiant Air remains strong, and we are pleased to see them expand with more non-stop flights to and from the Myrtle Beach area. Our visitors and residents will certainly benefit from additional affordable air service.”

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.





