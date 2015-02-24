Elementary school experiences power outage, roads closed due to downed tree in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence County School District One school experienced a power outage due to a downed tree and power line that closed Cherokee Road at Pineland Avenue.Reporter Ken Baker was at the scene of the downed tree and power line, and said Cherokee Road was closed to clear the issues.

According to Florence One assistant superintendent, Randy Koon, Briggs Elementary School was without power for 45 minutes. The school's power has since been restored.



First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold said that the downed tree was not directly caused by the weather.





Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.



