North Myrtle Beach bridges reopen after accidents, ice patches remain

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – All bridges in North Myrtle Beach are now open, city officials confirmed at about 11 a.m. Tuesday. There are still patches of ice on the bridges, so officials advise that everyone drive with caution.

The bridge on Highway 17 across the Intracoastal Waterway to Little River on the north end of North Myrtle Beach was closed Tuesday morning due to icy and at least two accidents, confirmed city spokesman Pat Dowling.

According to the North Myrtle Beach Police chief, J. Phillip Webster, two early morning motor vehicle accidents occurred before the bridge was reopened. One accident and icy conditions was reported first. Chief Webster said following the accidents, salt trucks were called in, and the Little River High Rise Bridge was reopened.

The Robert Edge Parkway bridge was not affected, Dowling says, but says people should be aware there will be ice there as well.

