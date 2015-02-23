CAUGHT ON CAM: 2 Panthers fans crushed to hear DeAngelo Williams released from team

DeAngelo Williams said he was released from the Carolina Panthers during a conversation with head coach Ron Rivera and GM Dave Gettleman (Leighton Grant | WBTV)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two die-hard Carolina Panthers fans were crushed to hear DeAngelo Williams has been released from the team.

Drew and Blakely DeForrest, of Myrtle Beach, were caught on camera when their dad broke the news.

“DeAngelo Williams is not on the Panthers [team] anymore,” Trip DeForrest told his kids.

“Why?!” cried Blakely.

As their dad reminds them that the running back won't be on the sidelines anymore and that there'll be no more ‘DeLo,' the kids question the decision.

To better explain Williams' release, Trip reminds his kids of when Steve Smith was cut from the team.

“Like Steve Smith, remember when they let Smitty go?” he asked.

“I miss Smitty,” Blakely cried.

“Will you miss DeLo?” Trip asked.

“Very much!” Blakely cried.

The news of Williams' release came Monday when our sister station in Charlotte, WBTV, sat down with the rusher in an exclusive interview.

