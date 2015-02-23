Chants top Longwood, earn first round bye





FARMVILLE, Va. – Coastal Carolina scored 10 of the game's final 16 points at the free-throw line to secure a 72-59 victory at Longwood in Big South men's basketball action Monday evening at the Lancers' Willett Hall.



The victory secured Coastal a bye in the first round of next week's VisitMyrtleBeach.com Big South Basketball Championship, hosted on the Chanticleers' home floor. Coastal (21-8, 12-5 Big South) has won four straight and six of its last seven contests.



Five Chants finished in double-figures as Coastal secured its 15th double-digit win of the season. Shivaughn Wiggins was the top scorer with 14 points, while Josh Cameron and Marcus Freeman each scored 13. Badou Diagne scored 11 points, while Elijah Wilson chipped in 10. Diagne was also the game's leading rebounder with 12, marking his ninth double-double of the season.



Longwood (2-22, 4-13 Big South) was paced by Leon Fisher and Quincy Taylor with 15 points each. Both Fisher and Taylor made three 3-pointers as the Lancers made 10 for the contest. Darrion Allen was also hot from behind the arc for the home team with each of his nine points came via the three.



Coastal finished the game making 25 of its 49 shots for a 51.0 percentage. The Chants also made 40.0 percent (6-of-15) from three. CCU outrebounded the Lancers 40-29 and held a 30-18 advantage in points in the paint.



The Chanticleers close the 2014-15 regular season at Presbyterian College with a 7 p.m. tipoff on Thurs., Feb. 26.



