Health benefits of Ginger

You may have heard before that ginger ale heals a nauseous stomach, but there are several other benefits from ginger that can be good for healing your body.

Not only can it relieve pain to the flu, it can boost bone health, strengthen the immune system, prevent various types of cancer, aid digestion, improve respiratory conditions, eliminate arthritis symptoms, reduce gas, and relieve menstrual disorders. Ginger is also known to be one of the oldest remedies in herbal and aromatic treatments, according to organicfacts.net.

Ginger can be used for cooking such as stir fry's, sushi, gingerbread, curry's, soups, salmon, and many more.

One of the most common uses of ginger is used in tea. For a great homemade ginger tea, use hot water, grated ginger, lemon, honey, and a splash of orange juice. This is a great remedy for those feeling sick or a great boost to kick the winter blues.

You can purchase ginger at your local supermarket for just a few dollars, try it out today to improve your health and boost your immune system.

