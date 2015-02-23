City of Conway to open warming shelter

Conway, SC (News Release) – The City of Conway, in association with the American Red Cross, will open a warming shelter at the old Fire Station #1, located at 307 Wright Boulevard in Conway.

The shelter will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 24, and remain open until Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.

According to the American Red Cross:

Do NOT expect:

· Comfort, peace and quiet; your own room; or a cot or bedding.

Do Expect:

· Crowded, noisy conditions, possibly without electricity.

· A floor to sleep on.

· A roof over your head.

· Basic, simple food served only at scheduled meal times.

If you must come to a shelter, the Red Cross asks that you bring the following with you:

· A patient and cooperative attitude.

· Two blankets and a pillow for each person, along with lawn chairs or cots.

· Prescription medication.

· 3 gallons of water for each person.

· Special dietary needs, as well as favorite non-perishable snacks.

· Flashlights and batteries.

· Important papers.

· Personal hygiene items – soap, towel, toothbrush, etc.

· Small toys and games – try for quiet things.

· Books.

· Baby supplies – diapers, bottles, formula, etc.

DO NOT BRING:

· A negative or demanding attitude.

· Coolers.

· Candles.

· Alcoholic drinks.

· Illegal drugs.

· Weapons.

· Pets.

· Smoking is NOT permitted in the shelters

Law Enforcement Officers will enforce Shelter rules! Your cooperation will be appreciated.