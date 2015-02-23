Candidates battle for South Carolina House District 63

FLORENCE COUNTY SC, (WMBF) - An election for a big seat in Florence County will happen on Tuesday.The polls will be open for you to decide who you want to serve as you South Carolina House Seat District 63 Representative.Elijah Jones, Robby Hill and Jay Jordan are the candidates battling for District 63.You've probably noticed their signage on the roads or may have even met them on their door-to-door campaigns.Attorney Jay Jordan said his life as a small business owner and growing in up in Florence are what make him the man for the job.“My upbringing, my education, my family, my faith my business experience all of those things have prepared me,” Jordan said.Jordan said during his door-to-door campaigning he has heard one thing that he plans to follow through on if elected.“ So many times the government…at least the complaints I heard….Government is so good at telling us how to do things and we need to do a better job at listening to our community members, our constituents about how government is affecting our ever day lives,” Jordan said.This is not Jordan's first try at a political office. He ran for congress back in 2012, but lost that election.And this isn't Elijah Jones' first rodeo either.Back in 2010 the businessman ran for district seat six for Florence County Council.Jones lost that race, but says now is his time to represent the people of Florence.He owns SonShine Reality Management Systems.“ I bring a good prospective, a small business prospective to the seat as well as the work we do with properties we manage….doing budgets operational and capital budgets…levying assessments it's almost like managing 30 little governments,” Jones said.Jones said one issue he would tackle if he represents the is ethics reform.“When we elect somebody to go to Columbia for us we shouldn't be wondering if they are working for us or are they working for themselves. We need to have good strong ethics in place to hold legislators accountable,” Jones said.Florence City Councilman Robby Hill said it's his experience as a city councilman that has prepped him for this job.“My experience building partnerships that have created jobs and brought countless investments to this community are what I'm offering to the voters of district 63,” Hill said.Hill owns Hill South, an IT company.He said he plans to focus on education if he makes it to the state house.“I think that my business experience having employed people in this community and public education. That's where I can really focus my efforts in Columbia making sure people are getting ready for the jobs that exists in our state,” Hill said.All three candidates are republican.The winner of the election will fill the seat Kris Crawford resigned from.While winter weather is being watched closely the election commission say no matter what polls will be open at your polling precinct from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.





Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.