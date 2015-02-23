The Power of Social Media: Man uses Facebook to sell home

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An ad to sell a Myrtle Beach vacation home on social media has gone viral.

Kenny Brooks, of Dallas, North Carolina, posted pictures of his Myrtle Beach campground property on Facebook on Sunday. In less than 24 hours, the post has been shared nearly 90,000 times.

In addition to the pictures, pricing and contact info, Brooks offered $1,000 to the person who sells the house via referral.

***** I will give $1000 cash to anyone that shares this status and it results in someone buying our beach home. The buyer must mention your name and mention they seen it from your share. All you have to do is click share and earn a $1000!!!!!

Beach Home for sale at Ocean Lakes Campground in Myrtle Beach. Great investment property or 2nd home. 3BR/2BA. Will sleep 7 people. Located in Section S of the campground. Home is a 3 minute golf cart ride to the ocean, pools, basketball courts, etc. Home comes fully furnished and a golf cart is included. Home generates approx $15,000/yr after expenses. Yearly lease fee is approx $5800/yr split into 2 payments throughout the year. Lease fee includes cable TV, trash pick up, 24 hour gated security and use of all campground amenities. Buyer must accept all current reservations already made. Asking $104,900.

Brooks said he and his wife have been trying to sell the vacation home, which is actually a camper with an addition, for six months.“[We] put the house on Craigslist about six months ago,” said Brooks.

“Few people looked at it, but I wasn't happy with the offers,” he added.

Now, Brooks has more offers than he has time. Around 5 p.m. Monday, he responded to the post, asking for patience.

Thanks everyone for sharing. For the people that have sent me messages please be patient with me. I just got on facebook and had over 400 notifications and 75 private messages. Anyone that is serious about buying can call me @ 704-813-2503

Brooks said financing is an option for many, “Mainly because this home is a camper with an addition; a lot of the homes in [the campground] are not a regular stick-built home, but there's only a couple banks for financing with a camper with an addition.”

Brooks said he and his wife have owned the property for about three years and are selling it due to medical issues.

He said he and his wife had been talking, ‘[What] if we put it on Facebook...if we offered money to someone, just by referral?' He said they agreed it sounded like a good idea and offered $1,000 to the referral.

“[Campground] Realtors charge seven percent to sell your home, that's $7,000 for a $100,000 house,” Brooks said.

Brooks said he had more than 400 notifications and 75 private messages.

“That's the most [Facebook notifications] I've ever had in one day,” he said.

Brooks said he never expected to have 90,000 shares.“I never would have thought there would have been that many,” he said. “I just shared it on my wife's timeline and with a group,” he added.

The group, One Mans Junk - Gaston County NC, is like many other Facebook groups, where users post ads to buy and sell.

These type groups can be described as modern-day classifieds.

With such a tremendous amount of shares -- the ability to spread the post to so many people in such a short time, could this change the way consumers buy and sell homes, products and more? Share your thoughts on the WMBF News Facebook page.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.