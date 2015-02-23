Lower State Semifinal scoreboard and updated schedule - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Lower State Semifinal scoreboard and updated schedule

By Joe Murano, Sports Director
Connect
SCHSL Basketball Scoreboard Monday, February 23rd
3A Girls Scores
Crestwood - 48
Myrtle Beach - 38

1A Girls Scores
Latta - 62
Cross - 31

Carvers Bay - 61
Timmonsville - 59

UPDATED SCHEDULE FOR WEATHER POSTPONEMENTS:
Wednesday, February 25th
4A Boys Scores
South Florence - 63
James Island – 70
(Trojans will face Sumter in 4A Boys Lower State championship)

3A Boys Scores
St. James - 77
Darlington – 81
(Falcons will face Midland Valley in 3A Boys Lower State championship)

3A Boys Scores
Wilson - 53
Midland Valley - 70
(Mustangs will face Darlington in 3A Boys Lower State championship)

1A Boys Scores
Timmonsville - 66
Hannah-Pamplico - 87
(Raiders will face Burke in 1A Boys Lower State championship)

Whale Branch - 44
Dillon - 56
(Wildcats will face Bishop England in 2A Girls Lower State championship)

Copyright WMBF News 2015. All rights reserved.  
Powered by Frankly