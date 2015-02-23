Residents asked to take precautions with possibility of freezing rain, icy conditions

GEORGETOWN COUNTY (News Release) — Freezing rain predicted for the Georgetown County area on Tuesday could mean icy roads and the possibility of power outages. Georgetown County Emergency Management encourages residents to take precautions now to stay safe and as comfortable as possible should these things occur. Residents are also encouraged to look after one another and check on relatives and neighbors.

The following precautions are recommended:

· Once freezing rain starts to fall, please stay off roads and bridges if possible. If you must travel, practice caution.

· Disconnect hoses and cover all exterior water faucets. Maintain a slight drip of interior water faucets.

· If the pipes freeze, remove any insulation or layers of newspapers and wrap pipes in rags. Completely open all faucets and pour hot water over the pipes, starting where they were most exposed to the cold (or where the cold was most likely to penetrate).

· Learn how to shut off water valves (in case a pipe bursts).

· Make sure any batteries are fully charged, including for home phones and cellular phones. This is important in case you need to call for help, but also in case the county needs to utilize its calling notification system to deliver emergency messages after power outages begin.

· Have extra batteries for flashlights and weather radios.

· Keep contact with elderly and at-risk neighbors and relatives (such as families with small children or those who are medical-care dependent or non-English speaking) and make sure they are alright. Make sure they have a safe, warm place to stay while the conditions remain cold and hazardous. Ensure community members have a fully-stocked emergency supply kit with items like food, water, medications, flashlights and extra batteries.

· Bring in all pets and move other animals or livestock to sheltered areas with non-frozen drinking water.

· If you must go outside, wear several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing rather than one layer of heavy clothing. The outer garments should be tightly woven and water repellent.

Residents may sign up to receive emergency alerts from Georgetown County by clicking the link at the top of our home page at www.gtcounty.org.