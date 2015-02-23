New eye care business opens in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled to celebrate the grand opening of a new eye care business in Myrtle Beach at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 26.Optic Gallery Family Eye Care will be located at 4036 River Oaks Drive, Suite B-8 in Myrtle Beach.





Customers can come in for a routine comprehensive eye exam, computer assisted eye exam, and medical eye exam. The center also handles the fitting of contact lenses.



The in-house lab can also fill prescriptions for same day single vision adult and children glasses or sunglasses.



For more information, go to http://www.opticgallerymyrtlebeach.com/

Related Links

Optic Gallery Family Eye Care Facebook page