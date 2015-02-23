The Long Bay Symphony Orchestra presents Pomp & Circumstance

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Long Bay Symphony Orchestra continues its 27th season with the presentation of Pomp & Circumstance: English Splendour on March 8.

Maestro Charles Evans will lead the orchestra in the concert which will highlight returning guest artists Jessica Lee.

The concert includes:

• Elgar – Pomp & Circumstance March No. 4

• Vaughan Williams – Norfolk Rhapsody

• Britten – Variations on a Theme of Purcell “Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra”

• Walton – Violin Concerto performed by Jessica Lee

Maestro Evans will discuss the music and history of the work being featured before the show at 3:15 p.m., and is free to all ticket holders.

The concert is on Sunday, March 8 at 4 p.m., and will be located at the Myrtle Beach High School Music & Arts Center on 3302 Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach, SC, 29577.

Tickets range from $20 to $50, and student discount is available. Tickets can be purchased by calling (843) 448-8379 or online at www.LongBaySymphony.com.

