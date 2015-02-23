UPDATED LIST: Closings and delays for Tuesday, Feb. 24

The City of Conway, in association with the American Red Cross, will open a warming shelter at the old Fire Station #1, located at 307 Wright Boulevard in Conway.

There have been several delayed and cancelled arrivals and departures at the Myrtle Beach Airport.

SC (WMBF) - The light mix of wintry weather forecast for Tuesday morning has caused delays and closures on the Grand Strand and in the Pee Dee.

2015 Leadership Florence Alumni Luncheon that was scheduled to take place today at noon at the Drs. Bruce and Lee Library, has been postponed. The Florence Chamber will reschedule the luncheon and those who have signed up for the event will be notified as soon as the new date is set. For more information visit facebook.com/florencechamber

ATM Daycare, located in Longs, will be closed Tuesday.



Bridgewater Academy will be closed Tuesday. School will reopen on Wednesday, Feb. 25 at its regular time.

The Calabash Elks Club Tuesday night bingo has been canceled.

Children's Museum of South Carolina

Coker College

The Darlington County School District

Thewill be closed Tuesday due to inclement weather.Staff Officials have determined it in the best interest of Coast RTA's passengers and employees to delay service until 10 a.m. Tuesday, February, 24. All service routes will run on a delayed schedule.campus will close at 12:30 p.m. All classes, including the Adult Degree Program off-site locations, are canceled for the rest of the day.canceled classes Tuesday because of winter weather.in Myrtle Beach will closed Tuesday.Per school officials:will send students home after lunch today (2/24/15). Elementary school students will dismiss at noon; high school students will dismiss at 12:45; and middle school students will dismiss at 1pm. All afternoon activities have been canceled. No decision has been made yet about tomorrow."

The Darlington Community Action Head Start program will operate on a 2-hour delay Tuesday.

State Government Offices in Dillon County will open at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.



Dillon School District Three and Four will be closed Tuesday Feb. 24



Dillon Christian School will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 24.



Emmanuel Christian School in Hartsville is closed Tuesday, February 24th.



First Baptist Child Development Center in North Myrtle Beach will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 24.



First Presbyterian Church Growing Church (Preschool and Kindergarten) in Myrtle Beach will be closed Tuesday. Registration will still be held at 8 a.m.

Florence County School District One schools and school offices are now closed on Tuesday, Feb. 24



Florence County School District Two is dismissing all students at noon on Tuesday, February 24, due to inclement weather. All staff members are required to remain on campus until all buses are clear and released by administrative staff.



Florence County School District Three is dismissing students early on February 24, due to inclement weather. Elementary schools will dismiss at 10:45 a.m., ACE will dismiss at 11:15 a.m., J. Paul Truluck Intermediate and Ronald E. McNair Junior High schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. and Lake City High will dismiss at 11:45 a.m. All after-school and adult education programs are canceled for today.



Florence County School District 4 is now closed on Tuesday.



Florence County School District 5 schools in Johnsonville are now closed on Tuesday.



Florence Christian School and Childcare is now closed for all students and staff Tuesday.



Francis Marion University will be on a 2-hour delay Feb. 24.



Georgetown County schools will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 24, according to the district's Facebook page.

All Georgetown County Parks and Recreation facilities will close at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Basketball practices and all other scheduled recreation department activities are canceled.

City of Hartsville offices are closing at 11 a.m. Tuesday due to inclement weather.

Hartsville Planning Commission meeting that was scheduled for February 24, at 5:15 p.m. has been canceled due to inclement weather



Horry County Libraries will close at 5 p.m., February 24, due to inclement weather. Click here to access the library's online resources.

Horry County Schools and school offices will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 24 in anticipation of inclement weather.

Horry County Solid Waste Authority facilities will utilize the following early closing schedule for Tuesday, February 24, 2015.

- Recycling/Convenience Centers – those normally open on Tuesdays – will be closing at 4 p.m.

Horry-Georgetown Technical College will be closed and classes will be canceled, Tuesday, Feb. 24, due to inclement weather. A decision regarding night classes, that begin after 5 p.m. will be posted by noon.

Kings Academy in Florence is closed on Tuesday.

Magnolia Mall in Florence is closing at 5 p.m. because of the winter weather

in Florence will open at 9:15 Tuesday, Feb. 24.

Marion County government offices will be on a two-hour delay Tuesday, Feb. 24.



SC State Government Offices in Marion County will be on a two-hour delay today, 2-24-15



All Marion County schools are closed Tuesday for students and staff.



Marlboro County schools announced all schools will be closed Tuesday.



The following medical practices are closed for Tuesday, February 24: McLeod Plaza Family Medicine, McLeod Family Medicine West, Allergy, Asthma and Sinus Center, McLeod Neurological Associates is closing Tuesday at 1:00 p.m., Pee Dee Regional Family Medicine is closing today at 3:00 p.m. McLeod Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates is closing today at 3:00 p.m., Pee Dee Surgical Group closing at 1:00 p.m., McLeod Loris Primary Care closing at 3:00 p.m., McLeod ENT Associates closing at 1:00 p.m., McLeod General Surgery Dillon closing at 1:00 p.m., McLeod Orthopaedic Dillon closing at 2:00 p.m., McLeod Employee and Occupational Health will close Tuesday at 2 p.m. McLeod Gastroenterology Associates (Drs. Chowdhary and Wolford) will be closing at 3pm. McLeod Pediatrics Dillon closed at 1:00 pm. McLeod OB/GYN Dillon closing at 3:00 pm. Pee Dee Cardiology - Loris office is closing at 3 p.m. Pee Dee Cardiology Seacoast office is closing at 3:30 pm.

All classes for Tuesday, Feb. 24 are canceled. Full-time faculty and staff should plan to report at 10am.

The Day Program, New Horizons HASCI Center and Offices of Horry County Disabilities and Special Needs will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 24.



Oceanic Adult Day Healthcare Center will be closing for the safety of our clients and staff.

Pee Dee Academy in Marion County is closed Tuesday.



The Public Schools of Robeson County will be closed on Tuesday, February 24.



Scotland County Schools and district offices are now closed on February 24 for students and teachers.

Shoreline Behavioral Health Services in Conway will close Tuesday at 2pm, representatives said. There will be no afternoon appointments or groups.

Southeastern Health

· Community Health Education Center (CHEC) closed Tuesday at noon.

· The following closed at 1 p.m. Tuesday: Southeastern Pharmacy Health Mall, Southeastern Pharmacy Health Park, Southeastern Radiology Associates, Gibson Cancer Center, Fitness Centers, Rehab Centers, and Physician Services Clinics except The Clinic at Walmart (closing at 7 p.m.) and Southeastern Urgent Care Pembroke and Southeastern Urgent Care Lumberton (closing at 9 p.m.).

, in Murrells Inlet, will be closed Tuesday, February 24.in Darlington has cancelled school for Tuesday.is now closed on Tuesday.

Waccamaw EOC, Inc. Board of Directors Meeting that was scheduled for tonight in Hemingway has been cancelled.