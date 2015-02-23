Texas Roadhouse's Fish Fridays for Lent

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Monday on WMBF News at 4 p.m., Texas Roadhouse stopped by to show how to make two Lent-friendly fish dishes! Check out the recipes below:

Legendary Grilled Shrimp at Home

Ingredients

Skewers (metal or wood)

griddle or non-stick pan

tongs

ladle

seasoning shaker

gloves

Preparation:

Try these options or create your own seasoning:

1. Old Bay

2. Salt, Pepper, Garlic, Onion Powder

Compound Butter:

1. Lemon Pepper Butter (fresh lemon juice, black pepper and whipped butter)

2. Garlic Butter (chopped garlic, onion powder and whipped butter)

Step 1 – Prepare Shrimp

If using frozen shrimp, thaw them first. Using desired size shrimp, place them on a flat surface with tails facing the same direction Run skewer through each shrimp ensuring they are as flat as possible and slightly separated (This will ensure even cooking) Once all shrimp are skewered, season the shrimp evenly using a shaker (This will ensure even seasoning and flavor)

Step 2 – Cook Shrimp

Place ½ of melted butter per skewer on griddle or non-stick pan Place skewered shrimp on griddle (repeat for each skewer) Cook for approximately 2 minutes Using tongs turn all skewers over Once turned ladle ½ oz compound butter over each skewer Cook for approximately another 2 minutes or until shrimp are done (shrimp should be firm and slightly white in color; not translucent)

Step 3 – Serve Shrimp

Place skewered cooked shrimp on a serving platter or individual plate(s). Serve with a lemon wedge and ramekin of melted compound butter (for dipping)

Legendary Blackened Salmon at Home

Ingredients

Fresh salmon filets

Clarified butter

Seasoning:

- Favorite Cajun seasoning or

- cayenne, chili powder, garlic and salt and pepper to taste

Preparation

Step 1

shake an even layer of the seasoning mix on salmon to taste

heat clarified butter in a skillet until it is smoky hot

Step 2

gently place the coated filets into the pan (use tongs and don't splash the butter).

Step 3

Cook the filets evenly on both sides until it yields to gentle pressure.

Cooking Tip… The butter and seasonings create a crust due to the high temp, and lock in the juices.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved. Recipes courtesy Texas Roadhouse.