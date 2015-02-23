Florence Chamber of Commerce diversity training program kicks off

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce will host their 2015 Building Bridges program starting today.

The program is intensive and brings together business and community leaders city personnel, employees of local businesses, and Chamber staff to help create and foster diversity in the workplace.

Monday, Feb. 23, the session takes place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. inside the auditorium of Poynor Adult Education located at 301 S. Dargan St. The focus involves defining diversity and will include Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students at Francis Marion University Teresa Ramey.

Building Bridges program:

• The training program lasts for five weeks, with sessions starting Feb. 23, and wrapping up March 23

• Everyone is invited to attend the program. The cost is $15 per person or $10 per person with groups of five or more

• The program is a project of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and is sponsored by ACS Technologies, Poynor Adult Community Education Center, Pepsi and Freeman's Bakery

