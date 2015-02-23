Tupelo Honey Cafe: A sweet deal for Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The doors of Tupelo Honey Cafe are officially unlocked in the Market Common.It's not only the first in our area, but the first beach location and the largest restaurant for the franchise.The nearly 300 seat indoor-outdoor restaurant is rooted in Asheville, North Carolina, but the Southern style eatery found its comfort a little more south, to the Myrtle Beach area."We've always had the attitude of, you know we feed from 4 to 94,” said Executive Chef Brian Sonoskus. “There's something on the menu for everyone."Sonoskus, said Tupelo may help draw in some new crowds, including tourists who may be unfamiliar with the Market Common."The fun activity of vacation is eating and drinking," Sonoskus said. "It keeps us alive.”To be ready for crowds, the restaurant held a preview this weekend. It served free meals to the public as an opportunity to get the kinks out and have the community sample the brand new menu.Tupelo Honey Cafe won't just serve you, but the dozens of neighboring stores."After you have a few drinks and some good food, you're going want tonna walk around a little bit, you're gonna see the shops and things will catch your eye,” said Sonoskus. “A lot of times, you don't know things are available until you see it."That's exactly what neighboring stores at the Market Common are hoping for, including Charming Charlie."Just kind of gives a fresh face to Market Common, there's always newness coming in and out but it helps us,” said store manager Kate Holmes.New restaurants like Tupelo Honey Cafe aren't just selling dinner, its these additions that help sell homes. Representatives at Dock Street Communities said they used Tupelo Honey's arrival as a selling point to home buyers. They find people are buying into the convenience of being able to walk to a variety of stores and restaurants."It always helps, you know tupelo's been fortunate, we're an anchor in several places akind ofnda have helped revitalize some areas,” said Sonoskus.More than 100 employees have been hired to work at this location.According to a press release, Tupelo Honey will be open for dinner only February 23-27 as well as March 2-6 and will serve brunch beginning March 13.

Beginning March 9th, the restaurant will offer full service lunch and dinner Monday through Friday and brunch and dinner on Saturday, Sunday and holidays.

