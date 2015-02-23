New nonstop flights to serve MYR

Several air carriers serve MYR currently, including Spirit, Allegiant Air and more.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - New nonstop flights are scheduled to be announced Tuesday morning at MYR, according to a news release issued by the airport.

A press conference will be held at 9:30 a.m. by Horry County Department of Airports, community officials and airline representatives at Myrtle Beach International Airport.

In January, the airport predicted the number of travelers flying into the Myrtle Beach International Airport for 2015 to be near-record numbers.

Success of MYR could attract more airlines, flight services to Grand Strand

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce says the success of the airport could play a significant role in attracting more airline carriers to the Grand Strand.

