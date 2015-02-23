Public assistance needed in credit card fraud

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to identify suspects wanted in connection with credit card fraud.

On January 28, the suspect reportedly entered a Kangaroo Express located 10459 Ocean Highway in Pawleys Island and used the stolen credit card to make a transaction.

The stolen credit card was also used at the Dollar General at 10400 Ocean Highway in Pawleys Island.

The sheriff's office is asking for public assistance from anyone who can identify the suspects or have any information regarding the incident. The Georgetown Sheriff's Office can be reached at (843) 546-5101.

