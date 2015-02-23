Conway Medical Center will hold Community Screening

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Medical Center's Healthreach team will hold screenings open to the community on March 10, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Conway Wellness and Fitness Center.

Healthreach is CMC's community outreach program that provides services to the medically underserved population of Horry County.

“By offering these tests at a reduced rate, it is our hope that people will take advantage of being screened,” RN and Healthreach Coordinator Janie Smith said. “This lab panel is the tool that we use to identify some risk factors early in order to manage and prevent them from becoming disease entities or we refer participants to the appropriate health care provider.”

The blood tests in the panels will come with a complete metabolic panel, as well as a lipid profile and TSH. The panels include:

· Glucose & Calcium

· Tests on various proteins & electrolytes

· Kidney function

· Liver function

· Total Cholesterol, HDL, LDL & Triglycerides.

A hemoglobin A1-C blood test is available for an additional charge.

The cost of the test is $25 and you must register by March 6. The hemoglobin testing is an additional $15.

For more information or to register, contact the Healthreach office at (843) 237-5019 or (843) 347-8068, or by email at smott@cmc-sc.com

