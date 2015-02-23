Steak 'n Shake opens new restaurant in Surfside

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Steak ‘n Shake celebrated the grand opening of its new restaurant in Surfside.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony was held Monday, February 23 at 10 a.m. at 116 Loyola Drive. CEO of Surfside's Steak ‘n Shake Seth Salzman hosted the event. Colonel Steve Cellurcir and the St. James High School JROTC & Marching Band also were in attendance for the opening.

“We are thrilled to be opening the third Steak ‘n Shake in Myrtle Beach," SVP or Marking Jim Flaniken said. “It is also very exciting that this location will showcase our newest freestanding restaurant design.”

Pictures from the event can be seen on Steak ‘n Shake Facebook page.

For more information on Steak ‘n Shake, visit: www.steaknshake.com

