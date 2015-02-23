2 arrested in Pee Dee drug investigation

Two Williamsburg County residents were arrested on February 19, in connection to an ongoing drug investigation.

Timothy Leverne Johnson, 36, of Nesmith, S.C. and Dawn Marie Riley, 34, of Hemingway, SC were charged with trafficking in 28 grams or more of heroin, morphine, etc. Upon conviction, this felony carries a penalty of 25 to 40 years in prison without probation, and a $200,000 fine.

During the investigation, 6,000 bags of heroin with a street value of $150,000 were seized.

According to officials from the SC Law Enforcement Division, Johnson and Riley were booked at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

This case is actively being investigated by SLED, Williamsburg County Sheriff's Department, Florence County Sheriff's Department and the Lake City Police Department.

