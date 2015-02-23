Hartsville Fire Department will host fundraiser for the family of John Auten

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The Hartsville Fire Department will host a benefit fundraiser on March 5 for the family of the late John Auten.

Auten served as a firefighter for 33 years and was highly respected. He passed away on Monday, February 16 after a brief illness. Auten received full honors from his department at the funeral.

“John was a great example of the best our department has to offer. He was very dedicated to his family, to helping others any way he could, and to firefighting, “Fire Chief Jeff Burr said. “We were honored to have him as our brother for many years.”

Firefighters will be at the event cooking and serving butt bog from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fundraiser will be held at the department's station at 111 S. Seventh Street in Hartsville.

Dine in or takeout plates are also available for $7 and can be purchased at the department on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Deliver is available for orders of 10 or more.

For more information, contact the department at (843) 383-3000.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.