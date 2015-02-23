Parents who absconded with toddler arrested, child located

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police have arrested the two parents accused of absconding with their 1-year-old child after officials attempted to take custody of the child due to alleged abuse and neglect. The child was located and is in the custody of the Department of Social Services.

Charles Lester Ammons and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Courville, said they would not relinquish custody of Zander Ammons, in spite of a family court-issued order to take custody of him due to abuse and neglect, according to an alert from the Horry County Police Department Facebook page.

After receiving a tip, Tabor City Police located Ammons and Courville and arrested them on March 6 without incident.

Their child, Zander, was not with them when they were arrested, according to HCPD, and the couple refused to divulge the child's location. The child was later located and is now in DSS custody.

