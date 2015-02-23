Florence County Sheriff's Office designates county 'hot spots' for next several weeks

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff's Office designated DDACTS “hot spots” in the county.

According to FCSO, DDACTS or Date Driven Approaches to Crime and Traffic Safety is an operational enforcement model that uses GIS mapping of crime and crash data to establish methods for deploying law enforcement resources. This model recognizes a correlation between vehicle crashes and incidents of crime, and seeks to reduce both.

The following hot spot areas include:

· Westchester Drive, Arrowhead, Via Ponticello, Hobart Drive, Floyd Circle;

· Third Loop, Cashua Drive, Mayfair Terrace, West Delmae Drive, Lee Drive, Patton Drive;

· Pamplico Highway/Howe Springs Road, Brandonwoods Subdivision;

· Tara Village, Southern Pines;

· Lassie Street, Teal Avenue, Eugene Street, Airport Circle, Lake City, SC.

The aforementioned areas were selected based on location-based crime and traffic crash data. Residents in these areas can expect high visibility enforcement of traffic laws for the next several weeks with marked and unmarked units, with rear blue lights running even when not on a traffic stop.

DDACTS is approved by the U.S. Department of Justice. FCSO launched the model in June of 2014, and is the first sheriff's office in SC to adopt DDACTS.

