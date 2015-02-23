Girlfriend has big request after boyfriend buys $100,000 lottery ticket

A Darlington man played the lottery last week and won $100,000.

He bought a $5 Diamonds and Pearls scratch-off at the Oakland Grocery store on Oakland Avenue in Florence. “I thought I might luck up,” he said.

According to a press release from SC Lottery, the winner's girlfriend was with him in the store when he scratched the ticket. “I'll buy you something nice,” he promised her. She responded saying, "a house.”

Oakland Grocery received a commission of $1,000 for selling the ticket.

Two top prizes of $100,000 are still in the Diamonds and Pearls game. The odds of winning the top prize are one in 540,000.

