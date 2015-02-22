Chants roll to second win over ACC school

Courtesy: CCU Media Relations





CONWAY – Coastal Carolina sent 21 men to the plate and scored 10 runs in the first two innings en route to a 12-3 decision versus North Carolina State in the final game of the 16th annual Caravelle Resort's Baseball at the Beach at Springs Brooks Stadium.The Chanticleers went 3-0 for the weekend (defeating #28 Georgia Tech, Albany and NC State) and improved to 5-2 overall. The Wolfpack falls to 3-2.NC State jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead. Logan Ratledge hit a leadoff double and scored one batter later on Andrew Knizner's RBI single to center field. After that second hit, CCU starter Zack Hopeck induced a double play to start a streak of retiring the final nine batters he faced. Overall, the freshman pitched 3.1 innings, allowing two hits and one run with no walks and three strikeouts.Hopeck, who was on a pitch count, earned his first collegiate win and is 1-0 in two starts this season.For Coastal offensively, after going down 1-0 in the first inning, the Chants responded by sending 11 men to the plate and scoring five runs in the bottom of the first. Michael Paez started the home half with a double. NC State starter Evan Mendoza before walking three straight Chanticleers, the last being an RBI walk for Zach Remillard to bring home Paez. G.K. Young followed with a two-run double to force the Wolfpack to go to their bullpen. New pitcher, Travis Orwig, walked the first batter he faced, Tyler Chadwick, to load the bases. David Parrett followed with a sacrifice fly to right field. Josh Crump walked to load the bases once again. Paez capped the scoring as he was hit by a pitch to force home Young for the inning's fifth run.Coastal added five runs in the second inning, sending 10 men to the plate. With one out, Owings and Remillard singled while Young was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Chadwick walked to forced home Owings and Remillard would score on a wild pitch. Crumped singled to bring home Young. Two batters later, Anthony Marks reached on an error, which allowed two runs to score on the play.Coastal Carolina will return to action next weekend, hosting the Chanticleer Classic. CCU will host West Virginia, Kent State, Ball State and Illinois.