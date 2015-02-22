Coastal Podiatry Associates to host seminar about heel pain

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Podiatry Associates are holding a free seminar on Thursday, February 26.

The seminar, “Heel the Pain” will highlight why heel pain happens and what can be done to resolve it. Myrtle Beach podiatrist Scott Werter, D.P.M, FACFAS, will lead a discussion about the condition.

The seminar will run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Healthfinders located at Coastal Grand Mall.

To register, contact Tanya Sewell at (843)503-1535.

