Suspect wanted following Georgetown shooting that injured one

GPD needs the public's help in finding Jamar Young, 35. (Source: Georgetown Police Department Facebook page).

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown Police Department is seeking a suspect in connection to a shooting that injured one.

GPD needs the public's help in finding Jamar Young, 35. A warrant has been issued for his arrest and he is wanted for attempted murder.

The incident occurred, Sunday around 4 a.m. According to Captain Brown with the GPD, a man was shot on Emanuel Street and transported to Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

Young is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on this suspect should contact GPD at (843) 545-4300 or dial 911.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.