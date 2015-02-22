MBPD: Victim robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Early Sunday morning the Myrtle Beach police responded to Patriot's Way Apartments on Coastal Lane for an armed robbery call.

The victim stated that he was walking from his car to his apartment when two black males pulled up in a dark color, 4-door vehicle. The passenger jumped out the vehicle, pointed a handgun at the victim, and demanded all the money, according to the report.

The victim handed the suspect his wallet and back away slowly. The two suspects drove off toward Osceola Street, according to the victim, tossing the wallet out the vehicle.

The suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to the report, the driver was described as having dreads and the passenger was described as standing about six-feet tall and slim built.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

