Hartsville police chief loses home to fire

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Hartsville police chief lost his home to a fire Saturday evening.

According to Darlington County Sheriff Wayne Byrd, Chief Jerry Thompson's home off of Woodhaven Drive caught fire around 7:30 p.m.

No people were injured during the fire, but the family's dog died.

The home appears to be a total loss and there is no word on what caused the fire at this time, according to Byrd.

Information will be updated as it becomes available.

