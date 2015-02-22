SCHP: Driver expecting to face charges after fatal accident

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person is dead after a hit and run accident in Georgetown County just after 7 Saturday evening, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website.

According to Corporal Sonny Collins with SCHP, a pickup truck and a moped were traveling the same direction on Hicks Road when the truck struck the moped.

50-year-old Donald Sumpter of Hemingway died as a result of injuries obtained from the crash.

The driver of the truck is expecting to face charges, according to Collins.

Information will be updated as it becomes available.

