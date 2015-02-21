Police respond to domestic assault as it happens

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Surfside Beach Police Department arrested and charge a local man following a domestic assault.

Tony Lee Hall Jr. was charged with criminal domestic violence in a high aggravated nature.

Police responded to the 100 block of 6th Avenue North, Saturday. According to SBPD, the victim called 911 while being assaulted. When officers arrived, they heard the victim screaming for help. “This was an active assault when Officers arrived. The victim could be heard yelling for help, and Hall could be heard telling the victim to be quiet,” said Police Captain Arron Miller.

When officers tried to enter the residence, Hall locked the door. Police continued to try to open the door until Hall unlocked and opened the door.

Hall was arrested and the victim was taken to the hospital. Hall is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.