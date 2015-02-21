Homeless man arrested after officer walks in on violent crime

A homeless man is behind bars after an officer catches him committing a violent crime. (Source: Surfside Beach Police Department).

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A homeless man is behind bars after an officer caught him committing a violent crime.

According to SBPD, Scott Rudolph Welch was charged with kidnapping, second degree assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, pointing and presenting a firearm, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police responded to the Kangaroo Citgo on 501 Highway 17 North in regards to a robbery, Saturday. When officers arrived, they met with Horry County Police Department officer, Karl Tanner who had detained the suspect.

Police say Welch entered the store and made purchases from a female store clerk. At some point, Welch drew a handgun and demanded the clerk to enter a back room. When the suspect and the victim got to the back room, Welch ordered her to partially undress.

According to a press release from SBPD, HCPD Officer Tanner entered the store to make a purchase just moments later. “When Officer Tanner entered the store, Welch emerged from the back room and quickly exited the store, allowing the clerk to escape and yell for help,” according to Captain Arron Miller.

Tanner caught Welch and held him until SBPD arrived. Officers say they found a “realistic looking” air gun and a kitchen knife in Welch's possession.

Welch is currently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

