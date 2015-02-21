North Myrtle Beach Aquatic, Fitness Center introduces Dolphins Pre-Team

The North Myrtle Beach Aquatic and Fitness Center introduces their first ever Dolphins Pre-Team. (Source: Facebook).

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Aquatic and Fitness Center introduced their first ever Dolphins Pre-Team.

This team is designed for swimmers who desire to join the Dolphins team but aren't ready to make the jump. The team will focus on breathing techniques, stroke development and endurance.

According to the AFC, swimmers interested in this opportunity should be comfortable in 9 feet of water, know how to tread and be able to swim freestyle the length of the therapy pool without stopping.

Practice for the new team begins on Tuesday, March 3. Practices will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Interested swimmers must be from ages five to 18 years old. AFC members must pay $30 per month and non-members must pay $45 per month.

For more information contact Judy Childers.

