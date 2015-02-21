Friends, family express concern for missing Loris woman

According to Facebook posts, Stephanie Callahan hasn't been seen or heard from since Wednesday. (Source: Facebook).

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The friends and family of a Loris woman are worried following her disappearance.

According to Facebook posts, Stephanie Callahan hasn't been seen or heard from since Wednesday. A friend of Callahan's talked to WMBF News staff, and expressed concern on behalf of Callahan's friends and family. Her friend stated that Callahan is a mother of two.

Lt. Raul Denis of the Horry County Police Department said the South Carolina Highway Patrol found Callahan's car in a ditch in Loris. She was believed to be going to her boyfriend in Tabor City, according to Denis. Denis added that Callahan's mother says her daughter has a history of being missing for days at a time.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Callahan, contact HCPD.

