Ripley's Aquarium opens ‘Slime' exhibit

The SLIME exhibit features some of the sea's slimiest creatures including, Mud Puppies and Eels.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach opened its newest exhibit, Friday.

According to officials from Ripley's, the SLIME exhibit features some of the sea's slimiest creatures including, Mud Puppies and Eels.

Guests are invited to meet Larry, a Banana Slug, and other animals that use slime as a vital aspect of survival.

The exhibit has new aquarium tanks featuring:

• Soap Fish

• Bullfrogs

• Hagfish

• Discus Fish

• African Lungfish

• Parrot Fish

• Moray Eels

• Mud Puppies

• Clownfish & Anemones

• Snails, Slugs & MORE!

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.