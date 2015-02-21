Great Pee Dee River Bridge repairs cause lane closure on I-95

The South Carolina Department of Transportation closed one lane on northbound Interstate 95, Saturday.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation closed one lane on northbound Interstate 95, Saturday.

According to SCDOT, the lane closed due to repairs to the Great Pee Dee River Bridge near the Florence-Dillon county line. The half-mile lane closure at northbound mile marker 176 began at 8 a.m. Crews will work through the day to perform repairs. The lane is expected to reopen Saturday evening.

Motorists traveling in this area should use caution in the work zone and expect traffic congestion.

