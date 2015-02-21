Police arrest two suspects in connection to homicide

Myrtle Beach Police Department arrested two suspects in connection to a homicide that occurred off of Oak Forest Lane, Saturday morning.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police Department arrested two suspects in connection to a homicide that occurred off of Oak Forest Lane, Saturday morning.

According to arrest warrants from MBPD, Penny Hubbard and Keith Levan were arrested and charged after they went to the police department and confessed to the crime. Hubbard was charged with accessory before the fact to a felony. Levan was charged with murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Lt. Crosby with the MBPD confirmed that officers arrived to The Home Depot parking lot around 4:53 a.m. in reference to a wrecked car in the parking lot. According to Crosby, the car had crashed into the median and further examination revealed that the occupant was deceased and was a victim of an apparent shooting.

The victim is identified as 50-year-old Berry Selmon from Myrtle Beach who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Horry County Coroner Tamara Willard.

According to police, a search of Selmon's phone revealed that he was texting right before his death. The text numbers in the phone led to information about the suspects.

Hubbard said she arranged to meet Selmon, and Levan became angry, grabbed a rifle and left the house. Police say Hubbard did not warn the victim and kept information from authorities when she was aware that Levan was going to meet the victim. Levan confessed to shooting at the victim's vehicle with a rifle, and hiding the firearm.

