DCSO: Missing Mt. Croghan man has been found

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff's Office confirmed a missing man has been found in North Carolina unharmed.

73-year-old Jessie Tillman Sutton Jr. of Mt. Croghan went missing on February 19. He was last seen on Wildlife Landing Drive in Hartsville around 10:30 p.m. wearing a blue plaid shirt and green jacket.

He was driving a 2008 burgundy Toyota RAV 4 with a SC license plate reading KRW 804. The DCSO has confirmed Sutton's car was seen in Fayetteville, North Carolina on February 20 around 11:45 a.m.

