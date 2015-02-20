Credit card fraud suspect wanted in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office are looking to the public for assistance with identifying a suspect wanted for credit card fraud.

January 31, at the Food Lion in Murrells Inlet Community of Georgetown County located at 760 Mink Avenue, the suspect reportedly completed a credit card transaction.

Any information identifying the suspect, contact the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at (843) 546-5101.

