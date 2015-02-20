MBPD holds first 'business watch' meeting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Plans are moving forward with police officers to protect the public during the busy Memorial Day Weekend. Friday, officers met with business owners to talk about their concerns, and to answer questions.Officers also asked those members for help.“If they can handle the non-criminal matters on their properties, such as making sure there are no crowds, tents, or grills, it will allow us to focus on the roads and sidewalks,” explained Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.He explained that by keeping the crowd moving, it keeps chances low of fights flaring up between attendees.Friday was the first time the MBPD sat down specifically with business owners, but it will not be the last.

Officers plan on holding another informational session next week.

