Restaurants earn A grades, fall short of perfect scores

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Restaurants inspected by DHEC officials made the grade, according to reports. Although the eateries scored A grades, there were some minor infractions that prevented a perfect 100.

Santino's Pizza, located off Highway 501, scored an 88, which is an A.

Inspectors issued deductions for the pizza boxes being stored within the splash area of a mop sink.

Also, the deflector plate inside the ice machine has mildew, an inspector noted.

Inspectors gave the North Myrtle Beach K& W Cafeteria #42 a score of 89.

Points were deducted due to knives being stored between cracks of equipment and broken floor tiles found throughout kitchen, according to the report.

Seaside Cafe at Westgate in Myrtle Beach also got an 89.

Points were taken off because there was greasy build up on the stovetop, inspectors noted.

Also there was a leak in the walk in cooler over the produce storage and food was stored in the walk-in cooler, the report stated.

Ducati's in Myrtle Beach scored the highest grade. The eatery earned a 98.

The department of health took deducted points because the food stored in the pizza prep area was not covered, inspectors cited.

