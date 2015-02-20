Warming centers available to offer residents a warm and dry place

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Warming centers have been opened to offer residents a place to go to stay warm and dry.

The American Red Cross and partnering agencies across the state have opened the following warming centers:

Conway

Conway Fire Station Number 1

307 Wright Blvd.

Marion

Marion City Fire Department

107 East Bond Street

Mullins

Mullins City Fire Department

161 Northeast Front Street

To find out faster where an open warming center or shelter is, download the free Red Cross Shelter Finder App.

